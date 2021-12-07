Van Gogh hot air balloon visits Ballantyne

BALLANTYNE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — It was up, up and away Tuesday in Ballantyne. After months of planning, Blumenthal Performing Arts brought a 91-foot Vincent Van Gogh hot air balloon to Ballantyne.

“Our Canadian partners first found this and brought it to Toronto, and we saw it and said, ‘how do we get this to Charlotte?’” said Tom Gabbard, CEO of Blumenthal Performing Arts.

The event emerged from the record-breaking Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Camp North End. Nearly half of ticket purchases came from people out of town.

“Exactly what the economic value of that certainly well in excess of $30 million,” Gabbard said.

To celebrate its success, curators brought the piece of functional art to the Ballantyne Business Park.

“When Blumenthal Performing Arts reached out to us, we were so excited and all ears,” said Hailey Rorie, Director of Community Relations for Northwood Office, “And we just knew that Ballantyne’s backyard would be the perfect venue for this type of exhibit.”

Visitors like Rose Davis who lives in Ballantyne. “I saw it and was like, ‘oh cool I want to see that’ and it’s actually right here and not anywhere near Uptown, far away,” she said.

Charlotte’s exposure to the arts scene is growing. The Van Gogh exhibit has served as a launchpad for other art shows in the works. Currently, the city is mulling over whether or not to bring a Picasso exhibition to the Mint Museum. In February, The Art of Banksy will come to town. Now, an event that was meant to help ease the strain COVID out on the arts industry is transforming it.

“We went into this thinking this would be a short-term thing, but we found there’s a great audience for it,” Gabbard said, “And a great interest in this section of technology and the arts so we are making plans to move ahead with some other productions and so stay tuned. I can’t say the specifics.”

Some are hoping this banking town will immerse itself in something new.

“The sky’s the limit!” Rorie said.