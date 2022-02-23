MARSHVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Union County woman took a chance on a $10 lottery ticket and hit a $263,465 jackpot, according to North Carolina Lottery officials.

I was just in utter shock,” said Pamela Griffin. “Completely dumbfounded.”

The 55-year-old Marshville woman said she bought her ‘Big Bucks Bingo’ ticket from the Food Lion on Marshville Blvd.

At first, Griffin said she thought she had won $20. Then maybe $200. But the amount kept getting higher and higher.

In her excitement, Griffin said she showed the winnings to her husband, but he didn’t believe her.

“He thought I was crazy or something,” she said.

Griffin told lottery officials she has a daughter who is about to start college and plans to use some of her winnings to help pay for her schooling.

She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday, taking home $187,089 after state and federal taxes were withheld.