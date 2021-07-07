Uptown’s popular non-profit restaurant King’s Kitchen set to return from pandemic shutdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The King’s Kitchen, a popular Charlotte restaurant, which has been shut down since the start of the pandemic, will reopen its doors on Friday.

Cooking is only a part of it.

“Kinda brings you back to working with grandma in the kitchen,” Jared Vesselov said, sous-chef at The King’s Kitchen on West Trade Street in Uptown Charlotte.

“I love our pimento cheese, our homemade biscuits, and our gravy’s so good,” Vesselov said.

But The King’s Kitchen in Uptown is more than just a restaurant.

“It’s a heartfelt thing that we do with the staff, the people we bring in.”

The restaurant known its ministry, giving all of its profits to help feed the homeless, was without a home itself during the pandemic, forced to shut its doors because of COVID-19.

“It was a bumpy road the first six to seven months of It. We had to furlough a lot of people including myself,” Joseph Kirkland said, the Assistant General Manager at The King’s Kitchen.

The restaurant still kept feeding the homeless even during its shutdown, and they all knew the closure wouldn’t last.

“I think people are hungry. They’re ready to come out and have a good time, relax at the table,” said Kirkland.

The restaurant is giving people jobs again.

“We’re hiring actively, we’re looking to get some staff in here, “ said Kirkland.

It’s a homecoming.

“Leaving was sort of like leaving a best friend and then coming back it was sort of like embracing that best friend again,” said Vesselov.

The restaurant still has the same mission to serve others.

“We just get to be that one shining light to show people it’s possible, we can do it,” said Vesselov.

The King’s Kitchen will be open Tuesday through Friday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 3-10 p.m.