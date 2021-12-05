Charlotte eateries, bars see boost with ACC Championship at BofA Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For some football fans, Saturday was the biggest day of the season – Championship Game Say.

But for restaurants and bars in uptown, it’s an even bigger day as more patrons sit down and spend money.

“Just for the sake of whole numbers, we would do on a normal Friday, Saturday, Sunday – we do a total of 70 grand on a football weekend that’s an easy 120,” said Manager Roxzy Payne.

There’s plenty of fans downtown and The Bella Ciao is benefitting.

“We’ve had a bit more foot traffic in this past weekend. Especially this morning, it’s been a little busier than it has in the last couple of weeks,” Payne said.

She says although the revenue has been nice – she can’t overlook the fact that they’re severely short-staffed.

“So it’s all hands-on deck everywhere. We did a bare-bones skeleton for most of the week so we could get most of our staff rested up, that way today, yesterday, and Thursday, and tomorrow again all hands-on deck. Most everyone here is doing doubles, managers are here for hours throughout the day,” Payne said

With more people in Charlotte, there’s more possible transmission of COVID-19.

Mecklenburg County has a strict mask mandate in place. Payne says the pizza restaurant hasn’t had any issues with the requirement.

“As soon as people see the sign on the door, they either put the mask on or when they come in, they ask for a mask and we have complimentary masks available,” Payne said.