Unsolved: Community comes together for family of 8-year-old girl killed in Statesville as killer remains free

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One week after a shooting killed 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell in Statesville authorities are still pleading with witnesses to come forward.

The community came together on Monday to raise money for the little girl’s family at Kimbrough Park.

Police tell FOX 46 Charlotte they’re not getting very far in the investigation and no witnesses are coming forward, even if they likely know something.

Some in the Statesville community said they wanted to come out to the park on Monday to show that they care and they want to help.

“She was real sassy, she was real smart,” a family member said on Monday.

Family of Ah’Miyahh described her as the girl with the big smile who now won’t get the chance to grow up.

“I feel like she would have been like, something great in this world,” Ah’Miyahh’s aunt, Sasha Howell, said.

Howell said they never thought something like this would happen to them.

“They didn’t know that she was shot at first, and then like, she didn’t get up,” Howell said.

Zee Jolicoeur knows chicken and coleslaw isn’t a fix for devastation and heartbreak but as the owner of Authentic by Zee, no one wants to see someone have the bury their child.

“As a mom of two little girls, as a mom in general, no one wants to see someone have to bury their child,” Jolicoeur said. “We’re out here today to help mom with whatever it is, whatever support she may need to show as a community of Statesville, that we can come together and we can do something to help our community.”

Statesville Police said they’d like the same community to help them, posting on social media and stating at a news conference one week ago, that witnesses aren’t coming forward.

“I think it’s absolutely preposterous and ignorant of anyone who has any information to not come forward and say anything, regardless of what the streets may say, or however you feel about it, her life is more important than all of that,” Jolicoeur said.

Ah’Miyahh’s family said her life mattered and she deserves justice.

“What they think they went Scott-free or not, God sees that and I mean that’s just your karma.”

All proceeds from Monday’s food sales will go towards remaining funeral expenses. Jolicoeur is asking for a $5 donation for any of the meals they’re cooking.

Anyone with information on Ah’Miyahh Howell’s murder is asked to call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406.