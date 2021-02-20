United House of Prayer and Mecklenburg County host vaccine clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The site of a COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in nine deaths and 200 positive COVID-19 cases worked with Mecklenburg County on Saturday to vaccinate the public.

Some who showed up to get their shot are members at the United House of Prayer.

“I think they’re doing the right thing to have this setup, giving them an opportunity to come here today,” Kenneth Parker, a United House of Prayer member says.

In October, county leaders expressed frustration that the church wasn’t cooperating with them. Now, that’s all changed.

“They’ve been a great partner, and were really happy to be here working with them,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Meg Sullivan says.

The goal of Saturday’s clinic was to reach people who can’t make it to other vaccination sites and to build trust that the vaccine is safe.

“We’re set up every 5-6 days a week at the Bojangles Coliseum and offer a lot of appointments there and we want as many people to come get vaccinated there, but we recognize to some people, getting to Bojangles may have challenges,” Sullivan adds.

And the word is spreading

“Some of our seniors were a little apprehensive, but with it being here I think it made them feel a little bit more comfortable,” Tonya Howie, a United House of Prayer member said.

The county helped administer 500 vaccines to healthcare workers and seniors in eligible groups. And they want more organizations to apply to host these community clinics.

“We want everybody to be OK, so that when Easter Sunday comes and the people come on Easter, you’re going to feel good!” Sullivan said.