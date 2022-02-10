Unique donation to Second Harvest Food Bank comes from SC company that saved money during pandemic

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Leaders at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina are celebrating a unique donation from a Fort Mill company that is a direct result of the pandemic.



Power Engineers is a consulting firm with offices across the United States and Canada. The engineering and environmental group has an office in Fort Mill, employing people from across the Charlotte metro.



A canceled employee celebration allowed them to save thousands of dollars. Instead of adding that money to the next year’s budget, they donated $15,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Right now, Second Harvest Food Bank is continuing around-the-clock work to keep up with demand. About 550,000 people are considered living in poverty in the 24 county Charlotte area (which includes North Carolina and South Carolina).

Leaders at Second Harvest say that’s about 100,000 more people living in poverty than before the pandemic.

Although there is a greater need, donations have also been on the rise.

“I think one of the things about COVID, there hasn’t been much good about it. One of the things we have seen is people trying to take natural opportunities to spend and do something good and I think that’s what Power Engineers has done,” said Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

Every year each Power Engineers office location has a party for employees to celebrate the anniversary of the company. COVID canceled that party, so executives took the money for the celebration and told each office to donate $15,000 to a local food bank

“I got an email and I got a big grin on my face. I was delighted and I said that is absolutely the right thing to do. I was very proud we did that,” said Brian Berkebile from Power Engineers in Fort Mill.

The $15,000 gift to Second Harvest in January will go towards fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy products.

“There are things that are needed in their diets that they can least afford to purchase because they are expensive,” said Carter.

In total 55 food banks across the U.S. and Canada received donations from Power Engineers, totaling $500,000

“It’s a small step in a greater scheme of things, but it’s something we can do to help folks out in that manner is just great,” said Berkebile.



Power Engineers also donated more than $150,000 in 2020 to 45 local schools to meet pandemic-related needs such as remote learning equipment and mental health support for students.