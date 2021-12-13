Union Grove Elementary goes virtual after nearly half of students exposed to COVID-19

UNION GROVE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Union Grove Elementary School has moved to virtual learning after nearly half of its students either tested positive or came into close contact with someone with COVID-19, according to Iredell-Statesville Schools.

Officials confirmed 100 students either have COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with the virus, making up 46 percent of the student population.

Classes will remain virtual through at least Friday, the school district said.

This is a developing story. FOX 46 is working to gather more information.