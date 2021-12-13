Union Grove Elementary goes virtual after nearly half of students exposed to COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNION GROVE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Union Grove Elementary School has moved to virtual learning after nearly half of its students either tested positive or came into close contact with someone with COVID-19, according to Iredell-Statesville Schools.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Officials confirmed 100 students either have COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with the virus, making up 46 percent of the student population.

Classes will remain virtual through at least Friday, the school district said.

This is a developing story. FOX 46 is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories