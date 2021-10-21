Union Day School closed through Friday due to lack of staff following protest over principal’s firing

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Union Day School officials said classes are canceled for the rest of the week due to “lack of available staff”, according to a message sent to parents Wednesday night.

School administrators said they are assessing the situation and hope to have students back on Monday. The school calendar will be updated to make up for the lost days, the message said.

Parents, teachers and students held a protest at the school Monday after a popular principal was fired. The protesters said the school board was not being transparent about its business and there was no accountability for the board’s decisions.

Teachers said Principal Matthew Hamilton was walked off campus last Friday with his young child who is a student at the school.

Union Day School is a public charter school and receives public funding, but its board members elect themselves, so teachers, parents and students say they have no say on who is on the board and there is no accountability for decisions.

“We want to know where all of this came from. We want to know why this decision was made and we want to make it loud and clear that we object to this decision,” said Kristen Evans, a teacher.

Teachers say there was no notice of a school board meeting beforehand, no actual meeting, and very little explanation, except rumblings of a complaint or two about a “hostile work environment” under Hamilton, which is something teachers say they disagree with.

Students, teachers and parents say their voices are being silenced. “Everything has just been so shady. It’s just been done so secretively,” said Jennifer Davidson, a teacher.