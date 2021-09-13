UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – No more quarantine. Union County Public School Board Members voted on Monday to get rid of quarantine requirements for students and staff. They also voted to stop contact tracing.

Now, North Carolina state officials are looking at what, if any, actions they might take. The decision was posted online early Monday morning and is causing a lot of controversy.

FOX 46 sent several emails to school board members throughout the day on Monday and not one of them replied. When FOX 46 stopped by the district office to talk with officials, we were told no one was talking about the decision made on Monday.

Online, there’s a major divide between parents who are praising the board’s decision and others who are worried about what’s to come.

“I knew the call was going to come at some point,” said Jennifer Eckert. “I didn’t expect it that early in the school year, but I knew it was a matter of time.”

Three days after the start of school, Jennifer and her husband, Rolf, said they got a call from their daughter’s school in Union County. She’d been exposed to COVID-19 and needed to quarantine.

“The fear of the quarantine early on was replaced with the fear of how do we deal with limited support?” said Jennifer.

Union County Public School board members voted 8-1 to end quarantine requirements for students who aren’t sick with the virus and who don’t have any symptoms. Students will not need a negative COVID test to return to school. Their decision divided a lot of people online.

“I do worry, because last night she couldn’t sleep because she was so worried about going back to school and was she going to get quarantined again?” said Jennifer.

As of Monday night at 6 p.m., school board members had not returned any of our emails.

Statement from North Carolina Assoc. of Educators President Tamika Walker Kelly:

“The health and safety of our students and staff should be the number one priority of all decision-makers inside our public schools. The Union County Board of Education’s decision to allow students to attend school without masks, to end contact tracing, and to end most quarantine procedures is startling and deeply concerning.

It’s reckless and flies in the face of Union County’s own health department, the state, and federal public health officials. NCAE is looking into safety options for staff and students, especially those who are not eligible for a vaccine during this ongoing pandemic.”