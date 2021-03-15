Union County Public Schools apologizes for racist hashtags

WAXHAW, N.C. (AP) — School officials in North Carolina have apologized after racist hashtags were displayed on a classroom Twitter wall as part of a Civil War assignment for fourth graders.

Kimberly Morrison-Hansley, a member of the Union County NAACP chapter, said that the students at the Waxhaw Elementary School were assigned to write tweets and hashtags that people living in North Carolina during the Civil War might have written if Twitter existed during that time period.

Students came up with hashtags such as “Slavery for Life,” according to a photo of the Twitter wall in a now-deleted post on the school Facebook page, FOX 46 Charlotte reported.

“@dontStopSlavery,” you may not agree with slavery but I do and I’m honest about it” read a post on the Twitter wall.

“It should be deeply disturbing to anyone,” said Morrison-Hansley, who called the assignment inappropriate for children so young.

In its statement apologizing for the hashtags, the Union County Schools said “this type of assignment is unacceptable.”

Union County Public Schools Statement

“Union County Public Schools is extremely concerned about the fourth-grade activity that took place at Waxhaw Elementary. This type of assignment is unacceptable, and we apologize for offending parents, staff, students and members of our community.

As part of a research project about North Carolinians, the assignment was intended to help students analyze events from the Pre-Colonial period to Reconstruction through the perspective of a key historical figure.

District administrators are taking this matter very seriously and met with the entire Waxhaw Elementary staff today. In addition, the Twitter Wall has been removed.

UCPS is actively developing training sessions for all employees to address diversity, equity and inclusion. We are committed to working with teachers to discuss best practices for instruction.” –Tahira Stalberte, UCPS Spokesperson

“District administrators are taking this matter very seriously and met with the entire Waxhaw Elementary staff,” the statement said.

It also said the school system is developing training sessions for all employees to address diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“We are committed to working with teachers to discuss best practices for instruction,” the statement said.

Morrison-Hansley, a former member of the county Board of Education and the first Black woman elected to the board, said the statement is inadequate. She said the superintendent and individual board members should face the public on YouTube and apologize themselves.

Waxhaw Mayor Pro Tem Statement

FOX 46 reached out to Mayor Pro Tem Brenda McMillon for comment and receive the following statement:

“Earlier today I was made aware of the Waxhaw Elementary School fourth grade assignment. While I am extremely disappointed to have learned about this assignment, I hope that the actions of one or a few do not define our community or our school system. I know that District Administrators met with the entire Waxhaw Elementary School staff today and hope they understand the issue and are taking the matter very seriously.” –Waxhaw Mayor Pro Tem Brenda McMillon



Union County NAACP

The Education Committee Chairperson for the Union County NAACP provided FOX 46 with this statement:

“This type of thinking is not uncommon in Union County. The question that we have to ask is, exactly what did they read and what did it say for them to respond “that it was good and to keep it” as well as who taught the class and did they add a perspective that would encourage such an egregious response.

The tweet that the students were most proud of is indicative of the thoughts, values, and oppressive practices of the families and leadership here in Union County. These are just children that need to be taught how treacherous and demonic slavery was and that black people are still suffering from the residue of it today.” –Selina Campbell, Education Committee Chairperson, Union County NAACP



North Carolina NAACP

North Carolina Central University Professor of Law Irv Joyner, who is also the Chair of legal redress for the North Carolina NAACP, told FOX 46 it was “regrettable” that the school posted the photo on its official Facebook page. He worries it will “unnecessarily arouse racial animosity and antagonism” among students and parents.

Teachers and administrators “might needed to engage in racial diversity training,” he said.