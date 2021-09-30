Union County man dies in early morning Unionville house fire

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Union County man has died after a house fire Thursday morning on the 1300 block of Baucom Road in Unionville.

According to Union County Fire Marshals Office, the call was responded to around 7:25 a.m. A caller into 911 described seeing flames and smoke inside the home, as well as vehicles in the driveway fearing that someone may have been inside at the time.

Multiple agencies responded and confirmed one resident, Johnny Mack Thompson, was still inside. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and remove Thompson. Thompson was transported by Union EMS to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

ATF and Union County Fire Marshals Office as well as Sheriff’s Office detectives and crime scene personnel all investigated and it is believed that the fire was accidental. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.