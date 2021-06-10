Union County deputies seek to ID owner of cell phone left behind in stolen vehicle

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify the owner of a cell phone that was left behind in a stolen vehicle.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify the owner of a cell phone that was left behind in a stolen vehicle.

Deputies said the red Apple iPhone was discovered inside a recently stolen car.

“Do you recognize the gentleman profiled on this Apple device? Detectives are attempting to identify the owner of this device left behind in a stolen vehicle,” the Union County Sheriffs Office wrote on Facebook. “If you know who this device belongs to, please tell them to come by the Sheriff’s Office to pick it up or let us know who this person is and we will try to reconnect the device with its owner.”

So far, the post has gotten more than 300 shares and over 600 reactions.