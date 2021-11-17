Union County breaks ground on new library in Waxhaw

WAXHAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Union County officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a new library in Waxhaw Tuesday.

Construction is now underway on the 19,000 square-foot Southwest Regional Library.

“We are so thrilled to be one step closer to opening a new library in the fastest-growing area of Union

County,” said Nina Chaffin, Director of the Union County Library. “Libraries are uniquely positioned to

foster community connections, and we look forward to creating and expanding partnerships in our new

location. With this new facility, we will also be able to offer our full array of services and programs to

western Union County.

The building will be located at 1515 Cuthbertson Road next to the Cuthbertson Middle School. Officials said the library will offer expanded collections, programs and meeting spaces.

It is expected to be open in the spring of 2023.

Click here for more information.