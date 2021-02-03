Gastonia undercover prostitution sting leads to multiple cases

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An undercover operation led to nearly a dozen prostitution cases in Gaston County.

The operation took place Thursday from early in the afternoon to the evening hours on Remount Road.

Records show that there are eight reports of prostitution, but for some reason, no arrests were announced by Gastonia Police.

FOX 46 spoke with people who live around the area. Neighbors were shocked to hear about the reports of prostitution.

“I had no idea,” neighbor Glenda Owens said. “It just breaks my heart to be right this close. That’s dangerous.”

The Gastonia Police Department hasn’t given FOX 46 additional details on the investigation only saying it was a multi-agency operation.

“So far, I haven’t heard anything around here that’s going bad,” Mirta Lopez said.

The sting happened on the 1800 and 1700 block of Remount Road. There are five hotels on this stretch, a few restaurants and other businesses, and a parking lot where truckers come to rest.

The reports state that multiple people solicited an undercover officer for prostitution services, indicating that the ‘Johns’ were the targets.

Just down the road, there is a neighborhood full of people who hadn’t yet heard about the sting.

“I never hear any noises or anything like that,” said Lopez, who lives in the neighborhood. “When I see trouble or see policemen, I just go the other way.”

FOX 46 has reached out to various other agencies to get more information. We’re still waiting to hear back from Gastonia Police to learn if anyone was arrested as it is not indicated on the report.