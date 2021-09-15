UNC Charlotte researchers, Waxhaw Police using ‘use of force’ simulator to study officer responses

WAXHAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A $300,000 simulator is connecting a group of UNC Charlotte professors and the Waxhaw Police Department for research on “use of force.”

Professors are looking to see why officers with the same training sometimes react differently to the same situations in the field.



A group of four criminology professors found prior research showing 70% of police officers feel the public doesn’t have a good understanding of what it’s like to be a police officer. On the other side, the same research found 70% of citizens feel they do have a good understanding of what it’s like to be a police officer.

The VirTra 300 is bringing citizens and police officers together for the new research study. The 360-degree use of force simulator inside the Waxhaw Police headquarters uses cameras, lasers and projector screens to simulate what it’s like to be a police officer.

“When I first used the system I was amazed at how each scenario can hit on different aspects of calls that you go on,” said Lieutenant Dexter Wilson from the Waxhaw Police Department.

Every newly hired Waxhaw police officer is required to use the simulator as a way to check over some of their basic training skills.

“De-escalation techniques as well as evaluate their shooting techniques and prove their fundamentals,” said Lt. Wilson.

The de-escalation portion of the simulator caught the attention of the UNC Charlotte Criminal Justice and Criminology department after they were awarded a grant to study use of force.

“You can take two officers, two different officers, and put them in the exact same situation and the exact same encounter with a suspect and they may respond differently,” said Dr. Lyn Exum from UNC Charlotte.

One officer may use force and one may not. When it happens in the simulator, professors are collecting the data and reviewing camera footage.

“We hope this information can be used to help train officers in the future if we can understand why there are these individual differences in use of force decision making,” said Dr. Exum.

More than 150 citizens in Union County have been part of the study as well. A real handgun, pepper spray canister and Taser are strapped to citizen volunteers, just like they would be on a police officer.

The cartridges inside each weapon have been replaced with lasers in order to interact with the simulator.

An electric shock box, similar to a stun gun, is strapped to a person’s back to simulate when they are shot in a scenario. The idea of the shock is to make people feel anxious in situations, just like how an officer would feel.

The overall goal is to use the technology as an educational tool for both officers and the people they protect and serve.

“They [citizens] come in thinking why wouldn’t you use a Taser in every situation, why would you ever use a handgun? They leave here realizing that a Taser does have limitations,” said Lt. Wilson.

Although data is still being collected, the UNC Charlotte professors have already noticed a trend.

“The experience that we have seen in the simulator and we have seen by watching people take part is that it’s hard to imagine what it’s like until you are in that situation,” said Dr. Exum.



The hope is to have all the data collected by the end of this year and have the study published sometime next year.



Citizens of Union County are encouraged to take part in the study. To join they can email Dr. Lyn Exum at: lexum@uncc.edu.