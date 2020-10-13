UNC Charlotte reports COVID-19 cluster among men’s basketball players, staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- UNC Charlotte Athletics has reported a COVID-19 cluster among several student-athletes and staff.

The Athletics Department issued a notice on Tuesday reporting seven cases of COVID-19 involving student-athletes and staff with the men’s basketball team.

Officials say the positive cases were discovered after individuals reported experiencing symptoms in the Niner Health Check, the University’s contact tracing protocols and regular testing required by Conference USA.

The individuals who tested positive are isolated and receiving treatment. The University’s contact tracing team is currently notifying any affected members of the UNC Charlotte community to begin quarantine protocols.

All practices and in-person meetings for the basketball team have been suspended until all remaining student-athletes and staff are cleared through further testing.

Athletics will continue to test all student-athletes and staff, following established University, conference and NCAA safety protocols.

