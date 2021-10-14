UNC Charlotte hires new clinicians to help with student counseling services

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — UNC Charlotte hired two new clinicians recently as more students apply for mental health services and counseling sessions.

A program called CAPS offers sessions to students free of charge.

“I think every student should have a certain amount of days they can take a year, you know things get overwhelming,” said Brenton McAdams, a student.

Recently, UNC Chapel Hill granted students a mental health day after two suicide investigations took place on campus.

“I think it’s very important because especially because anyone in history… there have been cases where people have taken their lives so it’s been important so I guess stress the idea that mental health is more important than grades,” said Darin Daniels, student UNC Charlotte.

UNC Charlotte said in a statement, “The school continues to see students initiating counseling services this Fall, so they’ve added two new clinicians to the staff.”

The CAPS services are also offering same day appointments for students and after hour consultations. “Let’s Talk” is also a weekly space for students to meet with CAPS counselors for sessions.

Here’s a link to sign up for CAPS.