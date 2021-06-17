Unattended grill sparks east Charlotte apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fire crews battled an apartment fire in east Charlotte early Thursday morning caused by an unattended grill, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said crews responded the Charlotte Somerstone Estates Apartments on Winding Ceder Trail just before 5 a.m. Thursday where they saw fire showing from one of the apartments.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control, but not before it caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage.

Investigators said the fire was caused by an unattended charcoal grill on a second floor balcony.

One resident and a firefighter were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Medic confirmed no one was taken to the hospital.