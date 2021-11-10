‘Uber’ for tools: App created and developed in Charlotte now available nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – You can think of it as the ‘Uber’ for renting tools. A Charlotte man and his friends created an app where you can rent tools for home improvement projects from people in your neighborhood.

The development of the app came as a result of boredom during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. A group of friends with engineering backgrounds, and full-time jobs, got together virtually to plan, execute and launch the app.



The COVID-19 shutdown is still fresh in our memory. 18 months ago many of us were getting familiar with ZOOM and Facetime as a way to catch up with friends virtually.

One of the many virtual meetups during that time led to the idea for the Lindrs tool rental app.

“Why isn’t there an app where you can rent a tool from your neighbor, because you know the tool is in your area somewhere. It’s just a matter of you just don’t know the person who owns the thing,” said co-founder, Josh McCormick.

The app is intended to bridge the gap between you and your neighbors. McCormick used his family and friends as beta testers before launching the app nationwide in October.

“Everybody has the same reaction when you say, hey I am starting this app to rent tools among neighbors and they all say, ‘that’s a great idea, why didn’t I think of that,’” said McCormick.

With nearly any handheld device you can chat with others to rent out your tool or request a tool you need.

“I’ve got something like a small grout saw on there that nobody has. How many people own a grout saw? You can go all the way up to, if you want, to rent a trailer or a truck or something like that,” said McCormick.

18 months of planning and even paperwork went into building the program before the rental app went live.

“We had to submit to Apple to get approved. They approved us and it was like this is going to be real, people can get on there,” said Co-Founder, Eric Conner.

With Apple’s approval, rentals are available to everyone nationwide, but many of the current subscribers are in and around the Queen City.

“We launched here in Charlotte and focus all our marketing here because we look at Charlotte as a place that is growing and if it can work here it can work anywhere,” said Conner.



The app is available for download on Apple’s app store and Google play.



The founders have also worked with a security agency and software to ensure those who are using the app are who they say they are.