U.S. Marshals shoot, kill suspect while serving warrants in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities have identified the suspect who was shot and killed by the U.S. Marshals Service Tuesday morning near a gas station in Plaza-Midwood.

At approximately 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, officers with the U.S. Marshals Service – Carolinas Regional Task Force were attempting to arrest a suspect identified as Frankie Jennings, 32, who had several outstanding warrants. Details on the warrants remain unknown at this time.

During the warrant service, Deputy Marshals made contact with Jennings in the 2200 block of The Plaza, and one of the deputies perceived a lethal threat and fired their service weapon, striking Jennings, the police report indicated.

Jennings was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic. Sources told FOX 46 the Charlotte Fire Department provided CPR for the suspect. Jennings had just turned 32 on Tuesday.

CMPD said a firearm was recovered from the scene.

Photos: WJZY

Photos: WJZY

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted Tuesday morning that they were providing support to the U.S. Marshals Service following their investigation in the Eastway Division. They said CMPD officers were not involved in the shooting.

@CMPD is providing support resources to the U.S. Marshals Service following their investigation in the Eastway Division. @CMPD officers were not involved in an officer-involved shooting. — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 23, 2021

CMPD was asking the public to avoid the area of Parkwood Avenue and The Plaza while officers continued their investigation. Residents were encouraged to access Central Avenue as an alternative route. Expect “several hours of traffic impact in the area,” they said.

Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

Chief Jennings said CMPD is leading the investigation concerning the U.S. Marshals Service shooting incident. No officers with the CRFTF were injured during this incident.

@CMPD is leading the investigation concerning the U.S. Marshals Service shooting incident that developed on Parkwood Ave. and the Plaza earlier today.#Clt #cltnews #CharlotteNC — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) March 23, 2021

This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

About half a dozen people now talking with @CMPD at patrol car, no CMPD officers involved in shooting, say they are providing support and leading investigation of US Marshalls shooting and killing person @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/Z5A0TFFyCP — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) March 23, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing news story as it comes into the newsroom.