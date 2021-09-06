Two CMPD officers injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-77 northbound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning along Interstate-77, according to CMPD.

The wreck happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, on I-77 near Sunset Road.

CMPD received a call regarding an accident that involved two of their officers. Upon arrival, the two CMPD officers were located at the scene, as well as three vehicles with damage.

The two officers were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

This case remains active and ongoing. Check back for updates throughout the day.