Two Charlotte residents each win at least $100K, claim lottery winnings in January

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Charlotte-area residents struck it big, winning at least $100,000, and claimed their prizes this month, according to NC Education Lottery officials.

Larry Thompson of Charlotte took a chance on a Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Thompson’s $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the Oct. 4 drawing. That prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

Thompson purchased his lucky ticket from Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,011.

Tikita Craig of Charlotte tried her luck on a $5 Fast Play ticket and won a $149,136 jackpot. She bought her Fast Play Blackjack ticket on Jan. 8 from the Walmart on Callabridge Court in Charlotte.

Craig claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $105,903.