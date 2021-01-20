Two Charlotte-area men among those pardoned by Trump

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Several people from the Carolinas were pardoned by former President Donald Trump just before he left office.

Two of the big names pardoned in the Charlotte area were not in prison when they got their pardons overnight, and FOX 46 just happened to run into one of the men a couple weeks ago before he got his pardon.

Robin Hayes was on FOX 46’s cameras just two weeks ago waiting in a long line of cars, just like all of the others 75 and older waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

“This was our first opportunity, so we thought it would be wise to do that early,” Hayes told FOX 46 that day.

Fast forward two weeks and the prominent Republican would get something others don’t, a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

Hayes, a former Congressman and former Chair of the North Carolina GOP, and the grandson of the Cannon Mills, founder from Concord, was pardoned by Trump at the eleventh hour.

Last August, Hayes was sentenced to a year probation for lying to the FBI in a bribery case.

Prosecutors said he and others funneled campaign contributions to the North Carolina insurance commissioner to try and get him to fire someone in the department in order to benefit Hayes’ friend.

Another big pardon with Carolina ties was Carl Boggs of Boggs Paving out of Monroe.

In 2013, Boggs pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy related to defrauding the state and federal government out of $87 million in highway work.

According to the White House, since Boggs’ release from prison, he rebuilt his company, employed hundreds of people and has given back to the community

A pardon does restore some rights. If you want to vote again, the Department of Justice says you have to take that up with the state, but a pardon won’t erase your criminal record.