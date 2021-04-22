Two charged with murder in deadly shooting of man at Charlotte Food Lion, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two young men have been charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting of another man at a local Charlotte Food Lion Wednesday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the Food Lion located at 9021 Albemarle Road.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found De’Anthony Ellis, 28, seriously injured from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His family has been notified of his death, police said.

During the investigation, Xavier Romelle East, 22, and Divine Savion Miller, 23, arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. CMPD said they were able to identify the two young men as suspects in this case.

After being treated at the hospital, both were interviewed by homicide detectives. Both East and Miller were charged with murder and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

This case remains active and ongoing, CMPD said. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.