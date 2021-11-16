TSA hosts hiring event in Charlotte to prepare for holiday travel rush

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The TSA is hosting a hiring event in Charlotte Tuesday and Wednesday to get more workers ahead of the holiday season.

During the event, the TSA said potential employees can attend an information session with an agency representative, complete an application and schedule or complete several other components of the hiring process.

Applicants are required to be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED. Face coverings are required to attend the event.

The hiring event comes as the TSA continues to feel the effects of a nationwide labor shortage. TSA workers are also facing a November 22 deadline to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Click here for more information.