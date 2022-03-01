TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you’ve lived in the area long enough, you’re probably familiar with Troutman. Maybe you even know a few of the Troutman family members.

The Troutman family recently received a big honor. The Troutman Family Cemetery and adjacent Norwood School on Troutman Farm Road were recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

To walk through the family cemetery is to walk through generations of American history. As Brent Warren, the board chair of the Troutman Family Historical Association points out certain graves, he mentions the oldest is for a young girl who died in a logging accident in 1813.

“We owe so much of that to all our ancestors before, that did so much of the genealogy work the hard way,” he said.

The Norwood School is a one-room schoolhouse that was active between 1907 and 1927. Thanks to meticulous care throughout the years, it is still in pristine condition.

“The schoolhouse building cannot be added on to or remodeled, so it’s going to maintain its historic character forever,” said Troutman Family Historical Association President Charles Troutman.

Troutman has devoted 40 years of his life to learning as much about his family’s history as possible. He’s found ancestors as far back as 500 years, and 15 generations. He’s also found thousands of Troutmans who live throughout the country.

“They’re good, solid, down-to-earth people that are the backbone of this country. We’re very proud of our heritage,” he said.

Each October, the Troutman family holds their annual family reunion inside the cemetery. This year will mark the 118th. It’s only been canceled twice in its history: in 1919 due to the Spanish influenza, and it was held virtually in 2020 due to COVID.

“It’s an honor to be a member of that because everybody is so important to each other. There isn’t one person that kind of stands above the rest,” said Warren.

In addition to the Troutman properties, six other North Carolina properties were added to the National Register of Historic Places. Of those, two more are located in the region: Norcott Mill in Concord and Ramsey Farm in Statesville.