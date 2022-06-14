CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tropicana Sports Bar in Cornelius was damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning, the business said.

“If you haven’t already heard, early this morning LKN’s favorite live music venue was gutted by fire,” said a post on Tropicana Sports Bar’s Facebook page.

Cornelius-Lemley Fire official said the fire happened around 4:40 a.m.

Most of the blaze was found in the bar’s rear patio area.

Officials said firefighters kept the fire from extending into the businesses.

The bar said no one was hurt.