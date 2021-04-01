Troopers: Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Iredell County, no charges expected

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Iredell County, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at 5:15 a.m. on NC 901 near Warren Bridge Road.

According to troopers, a woman was walking in the roadway on NC 901 when she was struck by an eastbound 2020 Honda Pilot. The pedestrian, identified as Amber Trivette Hudspeth, 39, of Union Grove, died from her injuries at the scene.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The driver of the Honda Pilot, a man from Laurel Springs, was not injured. No charges are expected.

The roadway was closed for about two hours Thursday during the on-scene investigation.