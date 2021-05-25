Troopers: Conover man crashes into tree, killed in rollover wreck

The lights of an ambulance are shown in a file photo. (Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

CONOVER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 24-year-old Conover man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Monday morning, NC State Highway Patrol announced.

The fatal accident happened around 3:00 a.m. Monday, May 24 on NC 16 near C and B Farm Road in Catawba County.

According to troopers, a 2006 Honda Civic was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, collided with a tree, and overturned.

The driver, Kongmeng Yang, 24, of Conover, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. There were no passengers. NC 16 was closed for about two hours during the on-scene investigation, troopers said.