Troopers: 2 people killed in head-on crash on Catawba River Road in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were killed Wednesday morning in a head-on collision in Chester County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Troopers said the fatal crash happened at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, on Catawba River Road near Fish Camp Road, approximately 4.5 miles north of Great Falls.

State Police said the driver of a 2011 Honda van was traveling south on Catawba River Road when it traveled left of center and struck a 2006 Acura SUV that was traveling north head-on.

The driver of the Honda was not wearing their seat belt. Both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles and both were pronounced dead at the scene from their injuries, troopers said.

This remains an open investigation.