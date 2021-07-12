Trial begins for husband accused of trying to kill wife with hammer in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The trial, People of Gaston County versus Charles Eubanks, began at 2 p.m. on Monday.

This attempted murder trial stems from an incident during the early morning hours of August 25, 2019, where Eubanks is alleged to have assaulted his wife with a hammer intending to kill her.

Some preliminary matters gave a preview of the week to come.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

FOX 46 was also introduced to the parties in this matter.

The Judge is David A. Phillips whose father, J. Ralph Phillips, was also a Gaston County District judge.

The Prosecutor is Assistant District Attorney Debbie Gulledge, who was a prosecutor on the Roger Self case.

The Defense Attorney is Thomas Taylor – a private lawyer who is court-appointed on this case.

The Defendant is Charles Eubanks. Mr. Eubanks, who is incarcerated in a local jail on this pending matter, has no felony criminal record and spoke briefly on Day 1.

The Victim is Melanie Eubanks.

Before the jury was brought in, the lawyers had a conference with the judge in chambers, and then on the record, they stipulated to several pieces of evidence including a 911 call made by Melanie Eubanks, DNA on the hammer, and the chain of custody of Eubanks vehicle. When Eubanks was arrested on August 26, 2019, he was found in Hillsborough, in his car, bleeding profusely. He was taken into custody after receiving medical treatment at Duke University Medical Center.

After stipulations, the lawyers addressed whether lesser included crimes would be argued by the defense. According to North Carolina case law, this is a significant factor in defense because defense counsel would essentially admit a defendant’s guilt to a crime. This requires the defendant to agree on the record otherwise it would be a violation of the Sixth Amendment to the US Constitution.

Attorney Taylor discussed the lesser crimes of intentional assault and assault with a deadly weapon yet it is unclear if one or both would be submitted to the jury. It appears the point of Eubanks’ agreement is for Taylor to have the liberty to argue such lesser included crimes.

Another preview of what is to come out in this trial – FOX 46 will not be hearing Taylor argue whether a hammer is a deadly weapon. He said he discussed this with Eubanks who understood the futility in such an effort.

As for after the trial, ADA Gulledge gave FOX 46 forewarning that she would be seeking aggravating factors to be considered in the sentence. This may require all jurors, including alternates to reconvene after the verdict to contemplate such a decision.

FOX 46 heard very little from Eubanks except a “yes,” or “no,” to the Judge as well as some whispering to his attorney.

Jury selection began after the preliminary matters were settled and continues to Day 2.