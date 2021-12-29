‘Trial-and-error’: Gibbie Harris looks back on COVID-19 response in Mecklenburg County ahead of retirement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The face of public health in the largest county in the area is set to retire this week.

Before Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris retires at the end of the week, she sat down with FOX 46 for a look back at her time running the health department during a pandemic.

“For it to go on and on and on like it has, and to need to continue to respond at varying levels as things change in this pandemic has been an experience. And some of it has been trial-and-error,” Harris said.

Harris took the job when the health department was embroiled in scandal.

Former Health Director Dr. Marcus Plescia resigned after his office failed to notify 185 women of their pap smear results and mistakenly released thousands of pages of private patient information to the media.

When Harris started the job in June of 2017, she wanted to clean up the department and rebuild public trust.

“There were morale issues in the department,” Harris said. “There was a need to create a single culture in the department.”

A few years later, she found herself in charge of protecting the health of the one million residents of Mecklenburg County.

That meant taking steps that were drastic, but she says, necessary.

“We, sort of, shut the county down, basically,” said Harris, referring to stay-at-home orders.

“That helped us get past that really severe, initial issue we had with COVID.”

Harris says health officers were learning new things about the COVID-19 virus in real-time.

And that led to uncertainty.

“We think we know this. Well, a month later we don’t know that anymore. It’s this. And that kind of messaging is hard for the community because it felt like we were changing things all the time,” said Harris.

As the more contagious Omicron variant continues to spread, Harris is hopeful this winter surge will be less severe than last winter’s.

“60% of our population is fully vaccinated at this point. About half the people who can be boosted are boosted. That’s great. But it still means we have 400,000 people in this county who aren’t vaccinated,” said Harris.

Harris says she’s still considering her future options.

In the meantime, she plans to move back to her permanent home in Asheville.

Her replacement, Dr. Raynard Washington, takes over at the end of the year.

Last week, Gov. Cooper awarded Harris the state’s highest honor, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, for her service to the community.