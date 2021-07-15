Tree ordinance causing problems for construction in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s common for trees to come down to make room for new development. But in York County, one developer said trees are causing hurdles in the construction process.

These are images below are what York Preparatory Academy’s second campus may look like.

It’ll be built inside Pinetuck off Hwy 901 in York County inside a community called Kettlesong.

“Kettlesong is a pedestrian oriented, mixed used community that’s all about connecting people with nature and making them less dependent on their cars. We’d like them to be able to walk to school, walk to a café, walk to a grocery store and do those things,” Craig Craze said, a partner with Indigo Rush.

Craze said they’re in the process of getting approval from the county and now they’re working on road approvals.

“As a result of that, we have a priority of creating great natural places. At the heart of Kettle song is a K-8 public charter school that’s adopted for educational approach, place-based education. It’s special because it gets kids out in nature for a significant part of the instructional time,” Craze explained.

York Preparatory Academy has selected Kettlesong as the location for the second campus. This campus uses place-based education.

“One of the attractions to Kettlesong was we have this phenomenal site for them to build this beautiful campus immersed in nature. For us as the developers, our responsibility is to provide access to that beautiful site, and schools require safe and efficient roads to serve those schools. And the challenge that we’re running up against is Yok County has a grand tree ordinance that’s presented some unique challenges,” Craze said.

Craze said the team has gone to great efforts to create a community design that preserves the wetlands, that preserves trees.

“But inevitably we do have to take down some trees to put that infrastructure in. York County’s Grand Tree ordinance is now being interpreted as any tree that’s 24 inches or greater is a grand tree. It doesn’t matter if there’s anything unique about the trees,” Craze said. “The path that these roads are taking are going through what’s called a Pinestand. This is an agricultural plot. In other words, these trees are planted 25 years ago to be harvested, yet today York County grand tree ordinance and how they’re interpreting it, these are now all grand trees that cannot be removed.”

Craze said the ordinance gives the county the ability to interpret it the way they want to. “Based on are these trees unique and noteworthy, are they really an importance asset,” or they can interpret it just strictly based on size. And what the county has chosen to do is base it strictly on size.

Not only that, York County council reduced the size from 32 inches to 24 inches in February of this year, so now any tree in York County that is 24 inches or greater, regardless of if it was a pine tree planted to be harvested or a stately oak tree, they’re both considered grand trees.

The developer believes this could cause unintended consequences.

“We think that creates an incentive for property owners to potentially clear cut their land because now every 24-inch tree on their land for anyone that may come behind them and what to build or develop it,” Craze said.

The ordinance does allow for anyone to request a variance to get permission to remove the trees. The developers have proposed a mitigation plan to replace the majority of pine trees with more than 200 hardwood trees.

“That would be a big upgrade as opposed to the pine trees in the area today,” Craze said. “So to be clear, we’re very supportive of Grand tree ordinance but it has to be one that incentives property owners to keep grand trees on their property. This current ordinance and how things are being interpreted, it creates an incentive to not have grand trees on their property.”

The next hearing is in front of the Zoning Board of Appeals.

“We’re asking people to advocate for a complete rewrite of the grand tree ordinance that doesn’t create an incentive for people to cut down trees but creates an incentive to retain real grand trees on their property. We don’t believe that pine trees planted 25 years ago as a cash harvest is a grand tree,” Craze said.