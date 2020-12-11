‘Trash the mask’: City of Concord prepares for anti-mask event at Concord Mills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Anti-masks protestors in North Carolina are preparing to hold an event at Concord Mills Mall on Friday called “Trash the Mask,” in response to Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The Facebook event, organized by Amy Moore Benjamin and Trump Event Images, plans to eat dinner at the mall at 6:30 p.m. on Friday before going shopping without face masks.

At least 50 people have responded that they will be attending with the page writing, “With the new ‘King Cooper’ mandates in place, we may have some push back.”

The City of Concord is aware of the event and plans to determine an appropriate course of action.

“Throughout the continuation of the current Executive Order, Simon Properties officials will be addressing and educating individuals of the Governor’s Executive Order if they are seen not wearing a mask on the property while not actively consuming food or drink,” the city said in a statement. “Mall personnel will offer a free mask for those who do not have one available. Per Simon Property management, their personnel will ask those continuing to deny using a mask to vacate mall property.”

If an individual does not comply when asked to leave, Simon Properties can contact Concord Police and escort individuals off the property and issue a trespassing charge.

