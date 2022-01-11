Train strikes mobile home being pulled by truck in Stanly County, destroying it

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A train smashed into a mobile home that was being pulled by a truck in Stanly County, destroying it, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 11, outside the Clayton Homes manufacturing plant off NC-52. Troopers told Queen City News that a truck carrying an unoccupied mobile home became stuck on the railroad tracks that run parallel to NC-52, along a tiny road called Lavasque Street.

Troopers said the truck was leaving the facility at the time, believed to have been on the way to deliver the mobile home to its intended destination.

The truck could not be moved in time to avoid the incoming train, which hit the home and destroyed it. Trooper said there were no injuries, and no major roads were closed other than Lavasque Street.

This crash remains under investigation.