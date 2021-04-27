Traffic backed up on I-77 southbound in York County after fiery wreck

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Traffic is heavily backed up Tuesday afternoon on Interstate-77 southbound in York County following a fiery car crash.

The accident happened on I-77 southbound just prior to Gold Hill Road.

At least one vehicle was observed traveling down an embankment and caught fire.

SC State Highway Patrol, the York County Sheriff’s Office, and local fire departments all responded to the scene on Tuesday. The fire dept. extinguished the fire and police placed caution tape up.

Troopers temporarily shut down the highway so they could mark “areas of interest” following the accident where a vehicle went off into the woods and caught fire.

No word on the extent of injuries at this time. The cause of accident remains under investigation.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to gather more details at the scene. Check back for updates.