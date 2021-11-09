TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi closes I-485 Inner Loop in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A portion of the Interstate-485 Inner Loop is closed in south Charlotte due to an overturned semi, NCDOT said.

Officials said the crash happened just west of Johnston Road (Exit 61). All lanes on the Inner Loop are closed.

Expect heavy delays in the area.





One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.