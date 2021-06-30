3 injured in Fort Mill crash after Charlotte police pursuit

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people were injured when a police pursuit ended in a crash in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies released little information about what started the pursuit, but they did confirm to FOX 46 that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were involved.

The intersection of HWY 160 and US HWY 21 in Fort Mill remains closed after a crash that happened earlier this morning. This is directly in front of the Peach Stand. pic.twitter.com/G6gfW7f1P5 — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) June 30, 2021

The intersection of Highway 160 and U.S. Highway 21 are closed as authorities investigate the incident and clear the scene of the crash.

Deputies said no officers were injured.

FOX 46 is working to learn more about the suspects and what originally led to the pursuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.