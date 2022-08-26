CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Duke Energy announced that it will be conducting some work Friday and Saturday night on Interstate-85.

Crews will be pulling a transmission line across I-85 and Brookshire Boulevard beginning at midnight each night and ending at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday mornings.

We will conduct a rolling road block on northbound and southbound lanes, as well as on eastbound and westbound Brookshire Boulevard during various stages of the work. Duke Energy

The I-85 northbound entrance ramp of Beatties Ford Road will also be shut down during the rolling roadblocks, Duke Energy explained.

The work will involve four separate rolling roadblocks to get the transmission line installed, with approximately 30 minutes between roadblocks.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling in these areas during work hours over the weekend.