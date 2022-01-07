Townhome damaged in south Charlotte fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A townhome in a south Charlotte neighborhood was damaged in a fire Friday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said a two-story townhome caught fire in the 15500 block of Goosefoot Street.

30 firefighters responded and controlled the blaze in 40 minutes.

Two people evacuated from the home before crews arrived. No one was injured, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.