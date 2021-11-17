Town Hall to be held in Huntersville after fights and guns found at school

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Parents are taking their classroom safety concerns right to school leaders. A Town Hall meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night in Huntersville to discuss fights and guns discovered in area schools.

The Town Hall will start at 7 p.m. at Lake Forest Church located at 8519 Gilead Road in Huntersville.

There will not be any official decisions made Wednesday night. This is a chance for parents to ask questions and give feedback to Hopewell High School leaders and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff.

The concern comes after two loaded guns were found at Hopewell High School two weeks ago after a fight broke out and one of the guns flew across the floor.

CMS said 15 guns have been found across its campuses since school started. School board member Rhonda Cheek said she’d like for the school board to at least consider a pilot program for metal detectors.

Clear backpacks have also been talked about, and Hopewell has started a program where parents help patrol the halls.

“I want us to take back our schools, parents want us to take back our schools, they want them to be safe, rich, great learning environments, and we can’t do that when there’s fear,” Cheek said.

FOX 46 will be at Wednesday night’s meeting and keep you updated with what happens.