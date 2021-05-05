“It’s crazy. It scared me.” Tornado damages Clover farm; kills 4,000 turkeys

CLOVER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTE) – Jason Crider says he is lucky to be alive.

“I mean look at the roof down there,” said Crider. “It’s folded over.”

All around, you can see the damage that Mother Nature brought to this turkey farm in Clover. Crider rents a house on the property and witnessed the tornado touch down on Monday.

“To see it ripping stuff up in front of you is crazy. It’s crazy. It scared me,” he said. “It took a few panels off the first barn and the further it went it took everything with it. I saw the shingles on the pump shed go up like a deck of cards.”

The National Weather Service of Greenville-Spartanburg confirmed it was a high-end EF-1 tornado. The team was out at the Faulkner/Biggers farm along Highway 55 in Clover to survey the damage. The farm in western York County is where the most significant damage occurred, the NWS said.

The twister left a path of destruction a half-mile long and almost a football field wide, killing 4,000 turkeys on the farm, according to the NWS.

“We want everyone to make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings,” said NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Trisha Palmer. “This is spring severe weather season so please have a family action plan in place. Please have multiple ways to receive warnings. Whether it’s watching your favorite TV station, whether it’s NOAA radio, your smartphone that has your wireless emergency alerts, have that family action plan in place and know where to go when a warning is issued.”

A tornado warning was issued Monday.

The area typically gets six to 12 tornadoes a year but had more than that last year. Palmer says the NWS learns something new every time they survey a disaster site to compare radar images to what happened on the ground.

“I’m 47-years-old and I was scared for the first time in a long time,” said Crider.

The tornado touched down for less than a few minutes but uprooted trees and damaged several barns at the farm, ripping down walls and tearing off roofs.

It had winds between 110-115 mph, the NWS reported. No injuries were reported.