CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A beer today could become a building tomorrow. People are producing useful plastic bricks in Charlotte with plastic waste previously used in to-go beer containers.



The recycling is happening at the Envision Charlotte Innovation Barn in Plaza Midwood. The facility is less than a year old, but Envision Charlotte leaders are already finding new ways to keep plastic and other items out of landfills.



Pak-Tech plastics are being collected and just last week the Innovation Barn started shredding them for the first time.

The plastics come from a partnership with Charlotte Independent Brewers Association and about 30 Charlotte breweries that offer take-home beers.

“Just in the first day, we got two buckets from bird song that were pretty big. They just tweeted out, “bring them in”, said Amy Aussieker, Executive Director of Envision Charlotte.

The Pak-Techs come in just about every color, making them perfect for a new mural on one of the Innovation Barn walls. The plastics are also are being shredded down.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so cool. It’s also like if you’ve had a really bad day, to go in and just toss your plastic in and shred it, it feels good,” said Aussieker.

The shredded material is also doing some good. When it’s combined with shredded to-go containers, the plastic can be melted down and molded into anything.

Right now the Innovation Barn is focusing on using a mold to create bricks, which are similar to the size of a cinder block.

“So one of the things we want to do is sell kits. If you want a shed in your backyard you can come buy a kit and it’s all the bricks and it’s all the stuff you need to put it together and put it in your backyard,” said Aussieker.

It’s an innovative idea and that’s the whole reason for the Innovation Barn. Recycling costs can add up, but what happens inside the barn is mostly volunteer-based, bringing in people of all types.

“If they are angry they can shred. If they feeling pore peaceful they can paint. We have all kinds of activities,” said Aussieker.



Pak-techs cannot be recycled curbside in Mecklenburg County. Envision Charlotte leaders say right now the recycling company doesn’t have the right equipment to sort and recycle that type of plastic.

Pak-Techs can be dropped off at the Innovation Barn or participating Charlotte breweries.