“Thunder Bus” makes stop at Charlotte area animal shelters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A unique vehicle is making the rounds around the Carolinas. The operators are stopping at animal shelters to donate to pets who may be experiencing anxiety. There are currently 2 vehicles traveling around the Carolinas as part of a pilot program to help shelter dogs in need.

You could consider the vehicle part van, part rocket ship, with a mascot plastered on top. It’s called the Thunder Bus and it’s carrying hundreds of Thunder Shirts to animal shelters across North Carolina.

“We will pass a big tough-looking guy, in a truck, or a biker with a leather jacket and they look at us and they smile and they laugh like they are 5-years-old. It gives you a warm fuzzy feeling,” said Bill Hartery, one of the operators of the Thunder Bus.

Operators donated dozens of shirts to CMPD Animal Care and Control. The adoptable dogs were fitted with a shirt and employees were trained on how to use them.

“Our main goal once again is to spread as much calm as possible and that’s really what all this is about.” Said Greg Laux from Thunder Bus.

The founder of the Thunder Shirt invented the product when his dog had anxiety during a thunderstorm.

“It started with a T-shirt and some tape honestly,” said Laux.

Now it has morphed into all shapes and sizes. Team members say the donations help dogs deal with anxiety without the use of drugs.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The bus not only travels to shelters but has made stops at dog parks across the state to hand out free anxiety-free products.

“I get to travel around and I absolutely love dogs and the feeling you feel when you go to these places with people that are thankful to try anything to help their pet, it almost makes you well up,” said Laux.



The help for shelters is a pilot program right now but if it’s successful it will move nationwide and become a national effort to cure anxiety for pets without the use of drugs.



The maker of the Thunder Shirt says it has an 80% success rate for dogs. Those who don’t find the Thunder Shirt successful can return it for their money back, those shirts are then donated to animal shelters in need.