Three seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people were rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in northwest Charlotte, according to Medic.

The shooting occurred along Hoskins Mill Lane, authorities said. Three people were shot, and two of the three are reportedly listed in critical condition.

The three injured people are receiving treatment at Atrium CMC. No word if any suspect(s) have been identified at this time.

Check back for updates throughout the day on this breaking, developing news story.

