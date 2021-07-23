Three children rescued from house fire in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Several children were rescued from a house fire in north Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 23, on Southwind Drive. A child had called 911 and when firefighters arrived at the scene, they rescued three children that were still inside the house.

Firefighters were able to pull one child from an open window, taking them down a ladder.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion but was released, and one child was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on their condition at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.