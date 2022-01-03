Thousands without power in Charlotte area as storms roll through, over 100k outages in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thousands of Charlotte residents are without power Monday morning as heavy rain and wind move through the Carolinas, according to Duke Energy.

Duke Energy’s outage map shows several locations with large outages within the Charlotte city limits.

Click here to view current outages.

#NOW Thousands of people are without power this morning across the Charlotte area. We are off Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road where a majority of the outages are in Charlotte. One side of this neighborhood has power, the other does not. Team coverage continues on @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/yRLmuzeugx — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) January 3, 2022

Around 2,000 outages were indicated in northwest Charlotte just south of I-485 near Brookshire Blvd.

Restoration is expected around 10:30 a.m. at the earliest for some locations.

Over 100,000 outages have been reported state-wide as heavy rain, strong wind and snow continue to pound North Carolina.