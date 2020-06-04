Thousands still frustrated, waiting on stimulus checks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Thousands of people are still waiting for that $1,200 stimulus payment. Dozens of people have reached out to FOX 46 to find out where their money is and we’re working to get results for them.

“Just make ends meet because I just went through that divorce and that cost me a little bit out of my pocket expenses and right now I’m on SSDI, and basically I’m struggling,” Tony Carpenter told FOX 46.

Carpenter is on the seemingly never-ending list of people who have reached out to FOX 46 to get help with their stimulus check. He’s on social security disability insurance, and doesn’t file taxes.

He said he went to the website for non-filers and saw that he is supposed to receive a check.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“I gave them my information and my address, and social security number and my banking information and it’s telling me that I am eligible for a payment.”

But when he goes back to the IRS website, it doesn’t show that he has any payment coming anytime soon.

The website says Carpenter is eligible, and will update the page once they get a payment date, which, according to the frequently asked questions, should have already happened.

“I’ve been seeing that same statement since about two days after they set up that portal,” he said.

The Department of the Treasury released an article today saying 159 million economic impact payments have gone out in the last two months, but some eligible Americans still haven’t received the cash like carpenter who desperately needs it now.

“It’s just a waiting game and I hope I get it. If I don’t, I don’t and if I do, I do.”