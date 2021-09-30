Thousands rock out with the Rolling Stones at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The line started building over two hours before the Rolling Stones took the stage at Bank of America Stadium.

“So stoked, very much This is my third time seeing them,” said one fan.

This show was postponed due to the pandemic in 2020, but even in 2021 people still needed to wear masks in indoor areas, and many wore Stones inspired coverings of course.

Peter Keiley has been to 30 shows and plans to see the band in nine cities on this tour.

“I’m a groupie man, yes,” added Keiley. “Yes definitely and there’s nothing wrong with that. There’s tons of love and it’s back and forth.”

Love is stretching across generations for the Gentry family.

“The Rolling Stones were actually my first concert ever with my dad back in ’89,” said Cindy Gentry, who came to the show with her son. “It was awesome and I’m super excited to share it with my son.”

Cindy’s love of concerts been passed along to her son Riley. So has the timeless music

“I listen to a lot of old bands, 60’s, 70’s and stuff,” added Riley Gentry. “Them being one of the few bands still going from that era, I’m just glad I get to see them.”

Seeing the rock legends will mean much more to the Gentry family if they hear one song.

“Give me shelter, for sure,” said Cindy Gentry. “I had a brother who loves Rolling Stone, he’s actually wearing his shirt, he passed away last year. We sang that together, so we’re bringing him with us.”

A line in a popular song from the Rolling Stones says, ‘I’m just waiting on a friend,’ the band had thousands of them at Bank of America Stadium.

“They have more energy and enthusiasm, true enthusiasm, giving the fans what they want, and more than some of the younger people that are out there today,” added Keiley.